Spring training: Kansas City 8, Angels 4

After a bullpen implosion, the Angels lost, 8-4, to Kansas City on Tuesday at Surprise Stadium. The Angels are 10-7 in the Cactus League.

AT THE PLATE: C.J. Cron hit two doubles and a triple in four plate appearances. He is hitting .457. … Catcher Carlos Perez hit a home run. ...The Angels struck out 13 times, including five against starter and USC alum Ian Kennedy.

ON THE MOUND: Making his third start of the spring, right-hander Matt Shoemaker was perfect through 3 2/3 innings. He needed only to retire Lorenzo Cain to finish his scheduled four innings without a flaw, but Cain hit a double down the left-field line. Shoemaker soon induced a popup to end the inning. Because he threw only 41 pitches, he threw in the bullpen to reach his quota of 60 for the afternoon. … Right-hander Mike Morin, a native of suburban Kansas City, gave up six singles and four runs in one inning. Five of the hits came with nobody out. … Right-handers Daniel Wright and Keynan Middleton each yielded two runs in one inning.

EXTRA BASES: Just after Shoemaker exited, Jefry Marte drilled Royals right-hander Peter Moylan in the hip with a line drive. Moylan stayed in the game. Shoemaker required emergency brain surgery after he was hit by a liner in September. He has been wearing a piece of carbon fiber inside the cap to protect himself. … Left fielder Ben Revere made a smooth running catch in the fourth inning.

UP NEXT: vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m. at Scottsdale Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.

