Angels' streak can't be stopped by rain or snow, beat Royals 5-3

Mike Trout, Justin Upton and Luis Valbuena homered as the Angels won their seventh straight, beating the Kansas City Royals 5-3 Saturday night with the final innings played with snow falling.
The Angels won their ninth consecutive road game, and will Shohei Ohtani as their starting pitcher Sunday. The Royals have lost five straight.
Trout hit his AL-leading sixth homer, a two-run drive in the fifth off Jakob Junis (2-1).
Upton homered to lead off the fourth. Valbuena snapped Junis' 16-inning scoreless streak with a leadoff drive in the third.
Angels right-hander Garrett Richards (2-0) did not allow a baserunner until the fifth, when he walked Lucas Duda to start the inning. Paulo Orlando got Kansas City's first hit with one out and Duda wound up scoring on one of Richards' three wild pitches in the inning.
Keynan Middleton worked the ninth for his fourth save in as many chances.
Drew Butera had an RBI single in the seventh that made it 5-2, but Whit Merrifield flied out with the bases full to end the inning. Mike Moustakas homered to lead off the Kansas City eighth.