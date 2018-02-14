Angels' Mike Scioscia manages to impress with lasting power

We're trapped in a time machine, that's where, sitting with the wonderfully old-school "Sosh'' at Tempe Diablo Stadium on the first day of spring training as he enters his 19th season as Angels manager. He is the longest-tenured boss in baseball, the second-longest tenured manager or coach in the four major professional sports behind Gregg Popovich of the NBA's San Antonio Spurs, and he's on the verge of reaching a milestone that will mean more than any of that.