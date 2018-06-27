Shohei Ohtani is 'likely to return as a hitter no matter what,' Angels' general manager says

The reeling Angels and their sputtering offense apparently will be getting a Shohei Ohtani boost in the coming weeks.
General manager Billy Eppler told MLB Network Radio on Wednesday that Ohtani is “likely to return as a hitter no matter what” the rookie’s medical evaluation Thursday reveals.
Ohtani, out since June 6 because of a Grade 2 sprain of his right ulnar collateral ligament, will be examined in Southern California.
He received plasma-rich platelet and stem cell injections June 7. The latest tests will determine the effectiveness of this conservative treatment approach. Ohtani could still eventually face ligament replacement surgery.
At the time Ohtani was placed on the disabled list, Eppler said he “probably” could have continued playing were he strictly a designated hitter. Ohtani has been swinging one-handed and tracking pitches recently to ease his transition back into hitting.
Eppler explained Wednesday that the Angels decided to take the injection route in hopes that Ohtani could return as a pitcher this season, too. Pending the results of Thursday’s exam, that possibility remains.
Although the Angels, beset by injuries, certainly could use Ohtani in their starting rotation, just getting even half of him back would be a significant development given their troubles of late.
Entering their game Wednesday against Boston, the Angels (41-39) had lost four in a row and fallen into fourth place in the American League West. The last time they were as few as two games over .500 was April 3.