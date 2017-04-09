Mike Trout stars in the Angels' outfield, but Andrelton Simmons performs magic in the infield

The Angels act like he should be headlining in Las Vegas, showing those poor fools who make lions disappear what real magic is about.

Andrelton Simmons does not wear a black cape, does not have a scantily glad assistant, probably doesn’t even own a single white rabbit.

That doesn’t mean he can't perform wonders before your very eyes.

The shortstop was at it again Saturday night at Anaheim Stadium, using his defensive wizardry to leave mouths agape and opponents shaking heads.

“He’s unbelievable,” said Angels center fielder Mike Trout. “Just as a baseball fan for me in center field to watch him and play behind him, it’s something special.”

Simmons' latest defensive feat came in the third inning of the Angels’ 5-4 victory. They were trailing 2-1 at the time, with Seattle’s Jean Segura on first when Mitch Haniger hit a sharper bouncer to Yunel Escobar at third.

As Escobar charged the grounder and fired to Jefry Marte at first, Segura rounded second, eyes fixed on third. Simmons was way ahead of him.

“I was looking at Segura to see if he was going to make a hard turn,” Simmons said. “I kind of wanted him to go to third because I thought we’d have a good chance if he made a good throw.”

Only Marte’s throw was not particularly good, it was high. Simmons had to leap as high as he could to snare it.

“I just have to catch it,” Simmons said. “Once I caught it I thought I might as well throw my glove down there and see what happens.”

What happened was, with his back to the bag and still in the air, he swiped his glove and caught Segura, sliding head first, on the hip just before he reached the bag.

Initially he was ruled safe, but the Angels asked for a review and the replay showed the tag had been made before Segura touched the bag, completing the double play.

“That’s what Sims is all about,” said Angels Manager Mike Scioscia. “This guy is a magician out there. Just to catch the ball is one thing, but then to get it where you can get the tag on the runner is extraordinary.”

Simmons actually had his back to the bag when he applied the tag and could not be certain it beat Segura to the bag.

“I just tried to put my glove as low as I could,” Simmons said.

From his vantage point in center, Trout was confident Simmons had done his Houdini bit again.

“As soon as it happened, I knew he was out, just the way Sims reacted,” Trout said. “I mean, he’s a magician out there.”

