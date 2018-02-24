Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has mixed results in 1 1/3 innings of work Saturday

Shohei Ohtani's celebrated Cactus League debut lasted 31 pitches and 1 1/3 innings Saturday, the two-way talent finished after facing seven Milwaukee Brewers.
It certainly was eventful.
The right-hander gave up a homer to Keon Broxton and an unearned run, struck out two and threw a wild pitch.
His fastball topped out at a reported 97 mph, and he threw one notably impressive breaking ball.
He left to a warm ovation and a cozy greeting in the home dugout.
The Angels have not announced when Ohtani will bat in a game. The earliest would be Monday, when they travel to play the San Diego Padres in Peoria, Ariz.