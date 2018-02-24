Advertisement

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has mixed results in 1 1/3 innings of work Saturday

By Jeff Miller
Feb 24, 2018 | 1:05 PM
| TEMPE, Ariz.

Shohei Ohtani's celebrated Cactus League debut lasted 31 pitches and 1 1/3 innings Saturday, the two-way talent finished after facing seven Milwaukee Brewers.

It certainly was eventful.

Advertisement

The right-hander gave up a homer to Keon Broxton and an unearned run, struck out two and threw a wild pitch.

His fastball topped out at a reported 97 mph, and he threw one notably impressive breaking ball.

He left to a warm ovation and a cozy greeting in the home dugout.

The Angels have not announced when Ohtani will bat in a game. The earliest would be Monday, when they travel to play the San Diego Padres in Peoria, Ariz.

jmiller2929@yahoo.com

Advertisement
Advertisement