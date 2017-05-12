Matt Shoemaker escapes early jam to help Angels shut out the Tigers

One year ago this week, the Angels’ Matt Shoemaker transformed himself from one of the worst pitchers in baseball into one of the best. His was a turnaround so unexpected, so lacking in explanation and so massive, it confused the entire sport.

Because of that, and because of the circumstances surrounding his initial emergence at age 27 in 2014, he will always foster hope when he produces a start like he did in the Angels’ 7-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Is the great Shoemaker back?

If that answer becomes affirmative in the coming weeks, the moment he returned will be easy to pinpoint. He loaded the bases without an out in the second inning and then turned on another gear to thereafter evade damage.

So far this season, he had failed to do so. But, from May 16 to July 22 last year, Shoemaker repeatedly did just that. He logged a superb 2.56 earned-run average over 13 starts, striking out 98 batters while walking just a dozen. Because he had carried an awful 9.12 ERA through his first six starts, talent evaluators didn’t know quite what to make of it.

Even now, it’s a constant frame of reference. Angels manager Mike Scioscia cited the run before Friday’s game, saying he hoped Shoemaker used that experience advancing from failure to a move out of mediocrity this year "and get to be where he was last year.”

From that moment Friday forward, Shoemaker retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced and struck out six of them. Miguel Cabrera was the only Tiger to reach base, on a two-out single in the third. For the night, Shoemaker struck out seven and allowed only four baserunners. He had thrown only 94 pitches through six innings, but the Angels already led by five, so Scioscia pulled him in favor of Blake Parker.

The Angels (18-20) had not won a game by more than five runs all season, so Friday’s events stood as a clobbering.

