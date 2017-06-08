Angels put offensive woes behind them with 11-4 win over Detroit

On Wednesday night, the Angels could not get one man to second base in a shutout defeat. On Thursday afternoon, the Angels advanced 14 men there, a forceful enough effort to erase the recent memories.

Hours after their worst offensive performance of 2017, the Angels registered one of their best, scoring 10 unanswered runs to race past Detroit 11-4 at Comerica Park.

It began inauspiciously for Angels starter J.C. Ramirez. Ian Kinsler led the game off with a single, then stole second before Alex Avila walked. Next, Miguel Cabrera lofted a soft liner to right field. At first, it appeared Kole Calhoun would catch it, but it was hit too softly. It also bounced in a manner Calhoun did not expect, which allowed Kinsler to score.

The Tigers’ talented middle of the lineup approached next, and Ramirez tore through them. He struck out Victor Martinez, J.D. Martinez and Justin Upton swinging, punctuated with fastballs clocked at 97, 98 and 98 mph, respectively.

The inning required 26 pitches. Nick Castellanos clobbered Ramirez’s second pitch of the next inning for a solo shot to right-center. Then, Kinsler rapped a two-out double down the left field line and Avila doubled him in. Cabrera swung at the first pitch and laced a ball to the right side, but quick Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa speared it as he slid.

Espinosa then supplied the Angels’ first offense in the top half of the third, doubling in Eric Young Jr., who had singled. It was the first time the club advanced a runner past first base in 13 innings. Espinosa stayed stranded at third, and the Tigers soon extended their lead again, on a single and a double in the bottom of the inning.

But the Angels soon wrestled away control. In the fifth, Young slapped a double, and Espinosa blooped a single, putting runners on the corners for backup catcher Juan Graterol, the Angels’ No. 9 hitter. He dribbled a ball to shortstop and evaded Cabrera’s tag on an off-line throw to first. Young scored, and Espinosa took second. Espinosa soon scored when Andrelton Simmons singled, and Graterol scored when Calhoun singled. Albert Pujols drove in one more run with a sacrifice fly. When Yunel Escobar followed with a single to put runners on the corners, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus came for his starter, reigning American League rookie of the year Michael Fulmer.

Against right-hander Shane Greene, C.J. Cron popped out, and Ben Revere lined out to center field, where ex-Angel Andrew Romine stood. Romine took the wrong route off the bat but recovered in time to make a diving catch and end the inning.

Ramirez finished the fifth with ease and gave way to rookie Keynan Middleton for the sixth, the last high-leverage inning the Angels needed to pitch. With the tying run on third, Middleton induced an inning-ending foul pop-up from Avila. Three relievers split the remaining three innings.

Simmons began the Angels’ half of the seventh with a single. Calhoun walked, and Escobar did the same after Pujols flied out. When Cron singled in two, Ausmus went with a left-handed reliever named Daniel Stumpf, who was no better than right-hander Arcenio Leon. Pinch-hitter Shane Robinson walked to load the bases. Young singled to score a run. Espinosa singled to score two. Once Graterol popped out, Simmons singled to score one last run.

The Angels (31-32) were playing the first of two weekday 10 a.m. PST starts on their schedule this season. They soon will be off to Texas for a weekend series with the Houston Astros, the American League West pacers.

