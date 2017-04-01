Documentary on Angels star, 'Mike Trout: Millville to MVP,' to air Sunday on MLB Network

Mike Trout spent part of his Friday at the ESPN Zone in Anaheim conducting a Q&A session with MLB Network’s Brian Kenny before a screening of “Mike Trout: Millville to MVP,” an hourlong documentary that the network will air on Sunday, April 9, at 8 p.m. EDT.

The film chronicles Trout’s rise from a small town in South New Jersey to become arguably the best all-around player in baseball, a 25-year-old who has won two American League most valuable player awards and was the MVP runner-up three times in his first five seasons.

Among those interviewed for the film are Trout’s parents, Jeff and Debbie; former Angels outfielder Torii Hunter; current Angels Kole Calhoun and Richards; Trout’s Millville High School coach, Roy Hallenbeck; and Oakland Athletics executive Billy Beane, whose team passed on drafting Trout in 2009.

But outside of Trout, the stars of the documentary may be Trout’s hometown of Millville (population. 28,711) and the interviews with local residents — several of which were filmed at Jim’s Lunch, Trout’s favorite restaurant — that are sprinkled throughout the film.

“It was big for Millville,” Trout said. “Not a lot of people know about Millville. It’s a nice town. That’s where I grew up. It’s good that it’s getting recognized a bit.”

