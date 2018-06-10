Twins halt streaking Angels 7-5

Jake Cave had a career-high three hits, including a home run, and the Minnesota Twins held on to beat the Angels 7-5 Sunday.
Eduardo Escobar doubled twice to take over the major league lead with 26 and the Minnesota bullpen threw 3 2/3 shutout innings before a two-run single by Albert Pujols in the ninth.
The Angels had the go-ahead run at the plate against closer Fernando Rodney, but Zack Cozart popped out.
Pujols had three RBIs and Ian Kinsler three hits for the Angels, who lost for the first time in seven games.
Fernando Romero (3-2) had control issues from the outset, but managed to complete five innings to win for the first time in six starts. He allowed five hits and struck out five while throwing 94 pitches. Romero also hit two batters and threw two wild pitches.
Angels starter Nick Tropeano (3-4) struggled for the second consecutive outing, allowing five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. Only 35 of his 66 pitches were strikes. Tropeano allowed five runs in 4 2-3 innings last Monday against Kansas City.
Trailing 3-2 in the fifth, Mitch Garver doubled, Cave had an RBI single and Ehire Adrianza an RBI triple off Tropeano for a 4-3 Twins lead. Escobar had an RBI double two batters later against Cam Bedrosian.
Cave, who made his major league debut May 19 and was 1-for-10 at the plate entering Sunday — the lone hit cleared the fence — added a two-run home run into the bullpen in the sixth and doubled in the eighth.
Logan Morrison's first-inning home run gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead.