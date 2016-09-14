Angels' Tyler Skaggs has no structural damage in elbow ligament

An MRI exam on Tyler Skaggs’ sore left arm on Wednesday demonstrated that his ulnar collateral ligament remains intact. No structural damage was detected, and the diagnosis was a mild flexor-pronator strain, said Angels General Manager Billy Eppler.

Skaggs was scheduled to start Wednesday against Seattle at Angel Stadium. Instead, he’ll rest the arm for at least one week. Eppler was unwilling to rule out the 25-year-old left-hander’s pitching again this season, with 18 games remaining. He said he spoke to Skaggs briefly and described him as relieved at the news.

Skaggs had pitched 4 2/3 innings without giving up a hit on July 31, 2014 before he was pulled from the game because he had torn the ligament. He underwent Tommy John surgery the following month. He required 23 months to return to the major leagues, but returned throwing harder than he had before the injury. Eppler said Wednesday’s contrast-dye MRI exam demonstrated that the graft used to repair the ligament was in “great” condition.

Five Angels starting pitchers have sustained season-ending injuries this season: right-handers Matt Shoemaker, Nick Tropeano, and Garrett Richards and left-handers Andrew Heaney and C.J. Wilson.

Across all levels of the Angels organization, Skaggs has thrown 88 1/3 innings this season, which, even if he’s healthy, will make it difficult for him to pitch a full 2017. In nine big league starts, he has logged a 4.13 earned-run average, with 50 strikeouts and 21 walks in 48 innings.

