Angels finally drop a Cactus League game, 10-2 to White Sox

The Angels lost to the Chicago White Sox, 10-2, on Saturday at Camelback Ranch. The Angels are now 7-1 this spring; their Cactus League unbeaten streak has finally been snapped at 18 games dating to last spring.

AT THE PLATE: The Angels produced little against starter Lucas Giolito and the rest of the White Sox, with two singles and no walks through six innings. They scored their lone run on a walk and two singles in the seventh.

ON THE MOUND: Right-hander J.C. Ramirez gave up three singles and a double over two scoreless innings, and hit a batter. … Right-handed reliever Austin Adams allowed a run on a triple and a sacrifice fly. … Left-handed pitching prospect Nate Smith yielded a two-run home run during his two innings. … Non-roster right-hander Justin Miller imploded, giving up four runs in the eighth.

EXTRA BASES: Former Angel Peter Bourjos tripled on a drive to deep center field in the eighth inning, then scored when the throw from minor leaguer Michael Hermosillo missed its target. … Third baseman Yunel Escobar threw a routine ground ball away for an error in the first inning.. … Catcher Martin Maldonado took a blow to the head from batter Melky Cabrera on a pitch that got away, but stayed in the game. … Outfielder Ryan LaMarre is nursing a sore hip, he said. He has not played since Wednesday. … After Garrett Richards’ spring debut Sunday, right-hander Jesse Chavez will start Monday, marking the next turn in the club’s rotation.

UP NEXT: Cincinnati Reds at noon Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. On the air: TV: FS West; Radio: 830.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura