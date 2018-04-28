Yankees rally to take one from the Angels in extras 4-3

The Legend of Shohei Ohtani continues to grow, as does the defensive stature of Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun, the offensive prowess of shortstop Andrelton Simmons and the rally extinguishing reputation of new reliever Justin Anderson.
All four played huge roles in pushing the Angels to the brink of what would have been a dramatic comeback victory before it all collapsed like a pile of Jenga blocks in the last two innings.
The New York Yankees rallied off Angels closer Keynan Middleton to tie the score in the top of the ninth, and Didi Gregorius drove a solo home run to right-field off Blake Parker in the 10th to give the Yankees a 4-3 victory in Angel Stadium.
Ohtani started his evening with a homer off hard-throwing Yankees starter Luis Severino, his fourth homer in 15 offensive starts, in the second but he finished it in the training room after suffering a mild left-ankle sprain while stepping on the first-base bag on a fifth-inning groundout. He is listed as day to day.
Calhoun, mired in a one-for-30 slump at the plate, made two spectacular plays, diving into the gap to rob Gleyber Torres of a double in the third and leaping at the wall to rob Neil Walker of a three-run homer in the sixth.
Simmons followed singles by Mike Trout and Albert Pujols (career hit No. 2,995) in the seventh with a two-run triple into the right-field corner to give the Angels a 3-2 lead and Simmons seven RBIs in his last three games.
Anderson, in his third big-league game after being called up from triple-A on Monday, issued a leadoff walk in the eighth before striking out Aaron Judge with a full-count slider, getting Gregorius to pop out to second and slugger Giancarlo Stanton to fly to the wall in left.
Middleton couldn't hold the lead in the ninth. Gary Sanchez led off with a walk and took third on Miguel Andujar's one-out double to left. Torres was walked
intentionally to load the bases, and pinch-hitter Brett Gardner hit a sacrifice fly to left for a 3-3 tie.
Gregorius, who leads the major leagues with 30 RBIs, won it with his 10th homer of the season, which ties him with Trout for the major league lead. Zack Cozart hit a two-out double off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the 10th, but pinch-hitter Chris Young popped out to first to end the game.
The Yankees took a 2-1 lead on a bizarre play in the sixth. With Gregorius on third, Stanton on second and one out, Walker lifted a fly ball to deep right, where Calhoun made a leaping catch above the wall.
Gregorius tagged from third and scored. Stanton tagged from second but left early. Calhoun threw to Simmons, who stepped on the bag to double up Stanton and end the inning.
But umpires ruled that Gregorius stepped on the plate before Simmons stepped on second, so the run counted, giving the Yankees a 2-1 lead.
Severino is baseball's hardest thrower, with an average fastball velocity of 97.6 mph entering Friday, and his start completed a five-game gauntlet in which the Angels faced four other pitchers—Johnny Cueto, Gerrit Cole, Charlie Morton Justin Verlander—whose ERAs are among the 10 lowest in the major leagues.
That mattered little to Ohtani, who turned viciously on a 97-mph fastball that was an inch or two inside—the very pitch scouts thought he would have the most trouble hitting this spring—and lined it into the right-field seats for a solo homer in the second, the ball leaving his bat at 112 mph and traveling 410 feet.
The Angels maintained that 1-0 lead through the fourth thanks to Calhoun's full-extension diving catch in the gap to rob Torres in the third.
Angels starter Andrew Heaney took full advantage of home-plate umpire Alan Porter's generous strike zone, striking out seven—four looking—through four scoreless innings, but all those whiffs ran his pitch count up to 92 in the fifth.
The Yankees tied the score, 1-1, when Andujar led off the fifth with a double to left, took third on Ronald Torreyes' one-out single to left and came home on Aaron Hicks' sacrifice fly to center.