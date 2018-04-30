Angels lose to Yankees 2-1 completing series sweep

Gary Sanchez hit a two-run home run, CC Sabathia pitched seven more effective innings and the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Sunday night for their ninth straight win.
Sanchez launched a pitch from Tyler Skaggs (3-2) in the fourth inning into the stands in left field for his seventh homer. The ball went 447 feet and gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead.
Sabathia (2-0) gave up one run, five hits and a walk while striking out four. The 37-year-old lowered his ERA to 1.71 and has allowed just one earned run in three starts since returning from a right hip injury.
Chad Green struck out Zack Cozart to escape a jam in the eighth, and Aroldis Chapman got his sixth save by striking out Rene Rivera and Ian Kinsler to end it after issuing a one-out walk to Chris Young.
Justin Upton scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning to make it 2-1.
Though the Yankees did not record a hit in the first three innings, they kept Skaggs busy. Brett Gardner opened the game with a nine-pitch groundout, and Skaggs was at 42 pitches after getting through the second inning. Skaggs made it 5 1/3 innings before departing, allowing two runs, three hits and two walks while striking out eight.