Megan Anderson pulled from UFC 214 fight with Cris 'Cyborg' Justino because of 'personal issues'

Megan Anderson has been forced to withdraw from her upcoming UFC featherweight title fight against Cris “Cyborg” Justino at UFC 214 at Honda Center because of “personal issues,” the organization said Tuesday.
Tonya “Triple Threat” Evinger (19-5) will take Anderson’s place against Justino (17-1) for the vacant featherweight title on the July 29 card. Evinger, 36, is the current Invicta FC bantamweight champion.
The UFC 214 main event is a rematch between UFC light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Jon “Bones” Jones.
