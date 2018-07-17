Anthony Joshua bypasses Deontay Wilder for Sept. 22 bout with Alexander Povetkin

The 38-year-old Povetkin (34-1, 24 KOs), the mandatory challenger for the World Boxing Assn. title, previously lost a title shot at Klitschko in 2013 by getting knocked down four times in a bout in Moscow. More recently, Povetkin was stopped from fighting for Wilder’s belt in Russia after submitting a positive test for a banned performance-enhancing substance to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Assn.