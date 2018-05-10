The Times' pound-for-pound top-10 boxing list

The champion in the deep welterweight division is a gifted talent who has settled for a lesser June 16 defense at Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' "The Star" facility in Frisco, Texas. Spence manager Al Haymon has too often overly protected his fighters during their rise, depriving them of victories that will elevate their name and the exposure required to build toward becoming pay-per-view draws. The hope with the gifted Spence is that his June bout is an exception.