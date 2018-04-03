Canelo Alvarez withdraws from rematch with Gennady Golovkin following two positive drug tests

"I am sad and feel powerless that this fight can not happen now," Alvarez said in his statement. "I have nothing to hide. I want to be transparent in this process. I will do whatever I need to do to demonstrate I have never [knowingly] taken this substance. I have always operated as a clean fighter. I have always taken clean substances. I respect the sport unconditionally and would never do anything to tarnish something I have worked so hard for and given so many sacrifices for. It saddens me that people are accusing me of doing something improper. From here on out, I will take increased precautions to ensure this will never happen again. I am ready for what comes in the future."