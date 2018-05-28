Canelo Alvarez can start repairing his reputation with Gennady Golovkin rematch

The assertion is questionable. In the immediate aftermath of the first Golovkin fight, Alvarez was booed while interviewed in the ring. The majority of ringside observers believe he lost the fight. The displeasure of the fans extended beyond the unsatisfying result and to the evasive counterpunching strategy he employed. Just as almost every Argentine soccer fan is waiting for another Diego Maradona, almost every Mexican boxing fan is waiting for another Julio Cesar Chavez. The sight of a Mexican in retreat bothered them.