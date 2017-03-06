Politics
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s luxury vehicle is set on fire during his U.K. visit

Floyd Mayweather Jr. might not be enjoying his 40s so much.

A luxury vehicle belonging to Mayweather was set on fire early Sunday morning in Birmingham during the retired boxer’s speaking tour of the U.K. The incident came about a week after Mayweather’s Las Vegas home was reportedly robbed while he was celebrating his 40th birthday in Los Angeles.

The vehicle, a people carrier marked with the Money Team logo, was parked outside the Birmingham ICC, where Mayweather told the audience how much he admired British boxing fans.

According to a statement from West Midlands Police, one of the vehicle’s windows was smashed and accelerant was poured in and set ablaze.

No one was injured in the fire.

