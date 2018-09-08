Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter have traveled similar paths to WBC welterweight title fight

“It means the world to me,” Garcia said about the prospect of winning the WBC welterweight title for the second time. “This is a new chapter in my career. This is a new chapter in my career. Been in a lot of great fights. Been in a lot of tough fights. I'm a seasoned boxer. I'm a seasoned champion. Just regaining something that was mine. It's like a bully, you know? Steals your lunch money. You can't wait to get him back. And when you finally beat (him up), it's like, `Yeah, I knew I (am) the man. You tried to pick on me because I (am) quiet.’