Boxing won when Golovkin and Alvarez fought to a draw

Gennady Golovkin dipped his head and didn’t want to say much.

“Terrible,” he uttered before disappearing into the night.

But in truth, Golovkin’s controversial draw against Canelo Alvarez Saturday night was a tremendous victory for boxing.

Their riveting middleweight title fight screams for a Cinco de Mayo weekend rematch next year, and continues the momentum for what’s been a renaissance year for boxing.

“Everybody won. It was a great event,” Eric Gomez, Golden Boy Promotions president, said.

Before a packed group of reporters, Alvarez’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, tried to dance around the subject of exercising the rematch clause Alvarez (49-1-2) possesses with three-belt champion Golovkin (37-0-1).

But backstage in a filmed interview with The Times, De La Hoya said the bout “begs for a rematch … it’s the most exciting fight that fans have seen in a long time.”

Gomez said, “we believe, yes,” that their rematch clause still applies in the case of a draw. “Let me just enjoy this fight right now.”

While veteran judge Adalaide Byrd likely sealed her fate from ever scoring a major bout again by turning in a 118-110 card (10 rounds to two) for Alvarez, most saw it more how judge Dave Moretti (115-113 for Golovkin) and Don Trella (114-114) had it.

“I’m not going to put her right back in,” Bob Bennett, Nevada Athletic Commission executive director, said. “She’ll still be in the business … but she needs to catch her breath.”

The fight was close, with Alvarez out-landing Golovkin in power punches and Golovkin landing more total punches and jabs.

Three weeks earlier, De La Hoya tweeted a harsh expletive in the direction of the Aug. 26 Floyd Mayweather Jr. novelty boxing match against UFC champion Conor McGregor. He called it an insult to boxing and promised that Alvarez-Golovkin would showcase the best traits of the sport.

He could’ve avoided tweeting because the fury, skill and drama of Saturday’s bout eloquently communicated that separation in quality.

“Canelo was going for broke in the end,” De La Hoya said. “We didn’t get the knockout, but the fans got a great fight and that’s what matters.”

It has been a tremendous year for the sport that has included the emergence of heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua of England, strong showings by multi-belt unbeatens Andre Ward and Terence Crawford and rising stars such as Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence and Vasyl Lomachenko.

Golovkin, 35, seemed to be nearing his 34th knockout during the middle rounds, rocking Alvarez in the fifth and seventh and unquestionably operating as the pursuer.

“Gennady pressed the action on a continual basis and I thought it was pretty clear for him,” Golovkin promoter Tom Loeffler said. “He’s still the champion.”

Yet, Alvarez rallied impressively in the championship rounds and belted Golovkin in the 10th with one of his 114 overall power punches.

Photos from the middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 16, 2017.

Golovkin, long considered the sport’s most indestructible fighter, stumbled left and backward, then also lost the 11th and 12th.

“He’s not the monster everybody made him out to be,” Alvarez said. “I’m not afraid of anyone.”

Alvarez simply smiled when asked if he believes the performance down the stretch leaves the impression he both the fight while boding well for the next fight.

“I know how to recognize when my fighter wins or loses,” Chepo Reynoso, Alvarez’s veteran trainer, said. “and today was a victory.”

Former middleweight champion and current Golden Boy Promotions executive Bernard Hopkins said: “One thing I saw tonight is that Triple-G [Golovkin] is on the decline. He didn’t get better. He fought a guy who was quicker. If he fought [Canelo] again, it’ll be easier.”

Alvarez said he, “yes, definitely,” can envision a rematch and revealed he’ll rest until that date in May, depriving four-division champion Miguel Cotto of a planned shot at Saturday’s winner Dec. 2 at Madison Square Garden.

“I’m going to do my work and follow my path,” Cotto said.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' Week 2 matchup against the Washington Redskins. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' Week 2 matchup against the Washington Redskins. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' Week 2 matchup against the Washington Redskins. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' Week 2 matchup against the Washington Redskins. CAPTION A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. CAPTION Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. CAPTION L.A. Jordan to host first night football game L.A. Jordan to host first night football game

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire