Canelo Alvarez wins majority decision over Gennady Golovkin in their rematch for middleweight titles

Canelo Alvarez redeemed his name, reputation and ability Saturday night, rising to the criticism, pressure and experience of his bitter rival Gennady Golovkin to take away his two middleweight belts by majority decision.
Alvarez, drawing on his youth and passion to erase the stain of a positive drug test earlier this year, turned in an impassioned showing to pile up rounds in the middle of the fight, and then survived as Golovkin raged back down the stretch.
“I’m a great fighter and I showed it tonight,” Alvarez said. “I showed my victory with facts. He was the one who was backing up. I feel satisfied … it was a clear victory.”
While judge Glenn Feldman scored the bout even, 114-114, judges Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld had it 115-113 for Alvarez, and both awarded Alvarez the deciding 12th round in front of 21,965 at T-Mobile Arena.
“I can’t complain. That’s what we have the judges for,” Golovkin trainer Abel Sanchez said after he and Golovkin vehemently objected to the scoring in last year’s draw.
Mexico’s Alvarez takes away Golovkin’s unbeaten record, his record-tying 20-fight unbeaten streak in middleweight title fights, and his World Boxing Council and World Boxing Assn. belts by defeating the principled, well-conditioned former champion from Kazakhstan.
Respect, resolve and admiration replaced the vitriol that built to Saturday’s bout, and after Golovkin clocked Alvarez with an uppercut as the final bell tolled, the fighters moved in to embrace after being so embittered they could barely bring themselves to face off a day earlier.
The championship fight was preceded by year-long acrimony stemming both from Golovkin’s anger at feeling wronged by Nevada judging in last September’s draw and the fighters’ intense back and forth over whether Alvarez’s positive drug tests for the banned stamina-building substance clenbuterol were due to the innocent act of eating a taco or sinister cheating.
Nevada slapped Alvarez with a six-month suspension for having the substance in his system, delaying their planned rematch from May.
Alvarez reported to fight week leaner, vowing to rely on his hand speed and being eight years younger in a plot to beat Golovkin to the punch while incorporating more counter-punches into his fight plan this time.
It worked. Alvarez whipped a hard, defining right hand to Golovkin’s head in the fifth round, and the volume of punches left Golovkin backing up in the sixth – a rarity for the attacking fighter who once knocked out 23 consecutive foes and created his moniker, “Big Drama Show.”
Alvarez authored the drama this time, pressuring Golovkin, whose legs lumbered through the sixth and seventh rounds, and Sanchez informed his fighter on the stool before the eighth, “We’re losing the fight.”
Because of the scorecards last year, Golovkin said he had strong incentive to keep the outcome from their hands thus time. He additionally banked on boosting the punching power that led to a streak of 23 consecutive knockouts into last year by drawing from the anger directed at Alvarez for his test results and perceived inability to accept blame.
The motivation was derived from the desperation of the battle, however, and after Alvarez continued to out-work Golovkin (38-1-1) in the ninth, Golovkin dug deep and launched an attack of punches on Alvarez in the 10th and 11th, bringing the crowd to its feet.
The roaring continued after they touched gloves to start the 12th, and while each man had convincing punches land in the final three minutes, the final round was a tossup as several of the other 23 before them had been.
Final punch stats showed Golovkin landed 234 of 879 punches and Alvarez landed 202 of 622. Overall, Golovkin out-landed Alvarez in eight of the rounds.
“We had a great fight, the one we expected the first time around,” Sanchez said after calling Alvarez a runner after the first bout. “It’s close enough to warrant a third fight.”
Alvarez (50-1-2) acknowledged he agrees with Sanchez and all the others wanting more.
“If the people want the fight, we’ll do it again … we’ll do it again, no doubt,” Alvarez said.