There's a no-duh reason — think $$ — for Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez rematch

The possibility existed that money really wasn’t the be-all-end-all for him, similar to how it wasn’t for Shohei Ohtani of Japan. Ohtani could have signed for more than $200 million if he had remained in Japan for two more years and come to the major leagues as a free agent. He instead received a $2-million bonus and minor league contract to start playing for the Angels this year. In Ohtani’s heart, the opportunity to measure himself against the best players in the world was worth more than $200 million.