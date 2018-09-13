Gennady Golovkin's camp puts taunting into overdrive this week to entice Canelo Alvarez into a slugfest

Like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Andre Ward before him, Alvarez is a fighter who craves control. He hasn’t wanted to interact much with the media after failing a drug test earlier this year, so he hasn’t. He hasn’t wanted to take part in a traditional pre-fight staredown with Golovkin, so he hasn’t. And if he doesn’t want to fight in a style that is disadvantageous to him, he won’t, and nothing Sanchez or Golovkin say will change that.