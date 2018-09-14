Elie Seckbach has pioneered a new way to cover boxing with his viral videos

A couple of hours before the Wednesday news conference for the undercard fighters on the Alvarez-Golovkin card, Seckbach hailed a taxi at the MGM Grand and asked to be driven to the nearby boxing gym in Las Vegas. Seckbach was called there by Jose Benavidez Sr., who alerted him that his sons would be working out there. Jose Jr. is a former junior-welterweight champion and David is a current super-middleweight champion.