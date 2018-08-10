Camps from Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin trade verbal jabs over 'Mexican style' boxing

“He fought 40-some fights in a particular style and, all of a sudden, he changes it to be more of a boxer that’s running away,” Sanchez said. “I think that what he promised the fans before that fight, and what he’s promising the fans before this fight, is completely different than how he fought the fight. At least try to knock the man out. Don’t throw punches in desperation. I think that if he tries to knock Golovkin out, they’re going to be within each other’s range and somebody’s going to hit somebody. Maybe he does have the power to knock Golovkin out. I don’t know. But he has to try.”