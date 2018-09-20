Jon Jones is cleared to return from suspension

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones was cleared by an independent arbitrator Wednesday to resume his career following a 15-month suspension that will end in late October, according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
Jones had hoped to be included on the Nov. 3 card at Madison Square Garden, but UFC President Dana White indicated in a text message to the Los Angeles Times that Jones won’t be on it.
“The main event for that card is still being finalized,” a UFC spokeswoman added.
Jones, 31, suspended by the California State Athletic Commission after failing a drug test following his July 2017 victory over current two-division champion Daniel Cormier at Honda Center, beat Cormier previously too.
That outcome at UFC 214 was changed to a no-contest and he was fined $205,000 by the California commission.
After the Saturday hearing, the arbitrator, Richard H. McLaren, “found that Jon Jones was not intentionally cheating on this case,” said USADA Chief Executive Travis Tygart, who sought an 18-month suspension. “This case is another strong reminder that athletes need to be extremely cautious about the products and supplements they use to ensure they are free of prohibited substances.”