Jon Jones proclaims himself ready to recapture his light-heavyweight belt

Former UFC champion Jon Jones pronounced himself back and ready to fight again after a repeat performance-enhancing drug suspension and a stint in rehab that closes with a daunting Dec. 29 title fight against former two-time light-heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson on his schedule.
“I don’t feel [the transgressions] can be erased, but I feel like in the society we live in, people are able to forgive and forget as long as you show signs of trying to be better than you were the time before,” Jones said Friday at the UFC 232 news conference at Madison Square Garden.
“We all had things we’re not proud of. We’ve all made mistakes. The difference in being who I am is you can Google me and figure out what’s gone on with my life. I’m not beating myself up. I forgive myself, which is important to do. Mistakes … it’s what we do with them. And I have a lot more chapters left in my book.”
Now 31, Jones (23-1) will fight for the first time since July 2017, when he stopped current two-belt champion Daniel Cormier at Honda Center in an outcome changed to a no-contest when Jones failed a post-fight drug test. An arbitration ruling later declared that Jones had ingested the banned substance accidentally and cleared his return.
Jones previously defeated Sweden’s Gustafsson (18-4) by a 2013 unanimous decision at UFC 165 in Toronto, a bout widely viewed as one of the most action-packed in the sport’s history. Nicknamed “The Mauler,” Gustafsson has only lost to Jones and Cormier since 2010.
The return marks Jones’ third from an extended layoff following a car crash that injured a pregnant woman and an earlier positive drug test.
“I’ve been training my butt off in boxing this whole time. I’m better than I used to be,” Jones said. “I came back … and every time I’ve been out, I’ve showed up. I feel that fighting spirit is in my heart and it’s not going anywhere.”
He expressed an absence of interest in fighting Cormier for a third time even though Cormier, who defends his heavyweight belt Saturday night in the UFC 230 main event against Derrick Lewis, has said he’d like to meet Jones in a light-heavyweight title fight before he retires next year.
“If he wants to come back to light-heavyweight, he can fight one of the contenders. He got knocked out last time we fought,” Jones said. “I wouldn’t fight D.C. at heavyweight. I’ve beaten him twice. I have nothing to prove.”
Gustafsson, who received a light shove from Jones after stepping in front of the longtime light-heavyweight champion in the news conference faceoff, said he plans to avenge the prior loss.
“It’s the biggest fight of my life. I won’t respect him like I did last time. I have the opportunity to beat him and I know he bleeds like everyone else,” Gustafsson said.
The UFC 232 card also includes a super-fight between women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and her Brazilian countrywoman Amanda Nunes, the bantamweight champion.
Nunes said she wanted to fight Cyborg because “it’s my chance to be remembered as the best [women’s] fighter ever. I want that for sure. I want my name remembered.”
Cyborg, a forceful puncher, says she plans to impose her will on the lighter champion.
“She can’t take the pressure,” Cyborg said.