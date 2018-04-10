Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s SUV caravan was targeted by shooters early Monday, police say

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was not injured Monday morning when someone fired a gun at a vehicle in an SUV caravan carrying the retired boxer near an Atlanta hotel, according to Atlanta police.
"We believe that Mr. Mayweather may have been in one of the other vehicles in the caravan and was not injured," Atlanta police spokesman Donald Hannah told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Leonard Ellerbe, a close friend of Mayweather's, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times via text on Monday night that Mayweather was fine.
One of Mayweather's bodyguards, Gregory La Rosa, was a passenger in the lead SUV. He was driven to a hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to his lower leg before being released.
The shots were fired from the passenger side of a white SUV, according to police. Mayweather's group of vehicles initially was followed by the shooter's vehicle but eventually lost it.
Hannah told the Journal-Constitution police think the shooters knew they were firing at Mayweather's three-vehicle caravan.
"At this time, it appears that this was not a random shooting and the shooter was targeting the victim's vehicle," he said.
Times staff writer Lance Pugmire contributed to this report.
Twitter: @chewkiii