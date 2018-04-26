Conor McGregor drops out of the top 10 in Times' MMA rankings

It was a big month in the lightweight division, with a great many moments of consequence. Khabib Nurmagomedov was crowned UFC lightweight champion with a win over Al Iaquinta when Tony Ferguson and then Max Holloway were unable to compete. Conor McGregor is dropped from the rankings, not having fought in MMA since 2016 and now facing legal peril over an attack on a bus. Kevin Lee leaps up to #3 with a dominant performance over Edson Barboza, with Dustin Poirier taking #4 after a thrilling battle with Justin Gaethje. Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Michael Chandler also scored solid wins and are looking to work their way into the top mix.