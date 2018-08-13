MMA rankings: Henry Cejudo moves to the top of the list

Stefan Struve was at one point a constant in the heavyweight top ten but after losing to Marcin Tybura via lackluster decision, he has lost six of his last nine. It’s unclear if he’ll ever be able to work his way back into the top mix. Vitaly Minakov remains one of the tougher fighters to rank in the sport. The former Bellator heavyweight champion from Russia has a sparkling 21-0 record and holds a decisive win over No. 4 Alexander Volkov. The problem is that win came five years ago and since then Minakov just hasn’t been competing against a very high level of competition while Volkov has clearly improved his game and gained some marquee victories.