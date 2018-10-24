MMA rankings: Ryan Bader continues to roll in Bellator

Khabib Nurmagomedov left no doubt in the Octagon against Conor McGregor, submitting the former lightweight champion to solidify his claim as the world’s best lightweight. Next up hopefully will be Tony Ferguson, who continued his long win streak in a violent clash against Anthony Pettis. Ferguson might have to wait, however, as Nurmagomedov faces sanctions from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for jumping into the crowd to start a fight after his bout with McGregor. Eddie Alvarez made news by announcing he signed a lucrative deal to join Asian MMA outfit One Championship.