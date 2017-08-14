Nevada won't use referee Kenny Bayless for Mayweather-McGregor fight

Kenny Bayless, the veteran boxing referee who has worked several of Floyd Mayweather’s fights, will not be assigned to Mayweather’s Aug. 26 bout against UFC champion Conor McGregor, the Los Angeles Times learned Monday.
Bob Bennett, executive director of the Nevada State Commission said Chairman Anthony Marnell III made the decision after learning of Bayless’ public comments critical of the novel Mayweather-McGregor bout being made.
McGregor said at his Friday media day that he didn’t believe Bayless should work the fight based on his comments.
“His views … he went public on what he thought the fight was,” McGregor told reporters. “He can’t be involved in the event.”
Bennett said Marnell had already made up his mind about Bayless before McGregor spoke.
“Conor McGregor had nothing to do with Kenny Bayless’ removal,” Bennett said.
The commission will decide Wednesday morning at its meeting who will serve as referee and judges for the bout, which could threaten the 2015 Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao bout as the most lucrative combat sports event in history.
Bayless worked that bout, along with Mayweather’s following September 2015 victory over Andre Berto. He also was the third man in the ring for Mayweather’s 2014 second fight against Marcos Maidana, and Mayweather’s 2013 triumph over Canelo Alvarez.
The contenders to work Mayweather-McGregor are believed to be Russell Mora, Robert Byrd and Tony Weeks.
Twitter: @latimespugmire