Deontay Wilder has ringside seat to 'scout' Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko

Deontay Wilder will be among the 90,000 who’ll attend Saturday’s Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium, and his sentiments on the bout are part of the magnetic appeal.

“My heart is for Joshua, but my mind says Klitschko,” said Wilder, the unbeaten World Boxing Council heavyweight champion who’ll serve as an analyst on the SkySports broadcast in England.

Alabama’s Wilder (38-0, 37 knockouts), positioning to fight the winner as early as by the end of the year, said on a conference call with reporters this week that the relative experience and “stiffness” of the muscular, 27-year-old Joshua is an intriguing match against the 41-year-old Klitschko in his 29th heavyweight title fight.

“It’s a super fight for the heavyweight division,” Wilder said. “[Joshua] has a lot of flaws. Joshua’s still young in the game. A lot of people look at Joshua and they go off the physique and the hype that his countrymen have brought to him.

“If you deep down, soul-search his resume, you’ll get your answer. Facts is facts. A lot of people don’t do their research. There’s flaws in all of us. We’re just trying to be our best. Hopefully, Klitschko brings Klitschko. I think he can teach Joshua a lot of things in the ring, and then we’ll see if he has flaws or not.”

Wilder said Klitschko (64-4, 53 knockouts), who’s been out of the ring since losing his three heavyweight belts to Tyson Fury in November 2015, has “got to let people know you’re still a beast, that lion who says, ‘I’m here to eat you alive.’

“Maybe Father Time’s knocking on his door, but it’s about how you feel inside yourself. He’s still dedicating himself back to the sport. He’s obsessed. He needed that loss. He forgot to be humble. By him losing, it crushed him, took him all the way back down. But maybe he’ll bring that old Klitschko out. Look at George Foreman, Bernard Hopkins … .”

While both Foreman and Hopkins won belts after 40, Klitschko is dealing with a 2012 Olympic gold medalist in Joshua (18-0, 18 knockouts) who has dismantled recent competition – including Southland fighters Charles Martin and Dominic Breazeale – with his power punching.

“With Joshua, he’s got the power. You don’t need skills. You’re in the game once you’ve got that power. You’ve got that equalizer that at any given time,” Wilder said.

What would be better than me and Parker fighting, and then another unification, winner takes all, by the end of the year? ... It could happen. — Deontay Wilder

“But if Joshua wants to be successful, he’s going to definitely have to move and be smart with angles because Klitschko has been around the block and has an excellent jab. Joshua is not as flexible, not super-athletic and he doesn’t have coordination because of the stiffness. He still definitely has a great chance.”

Wilder said he’s not interested in a mandatory rematch against 2015 opponent Bermane Stiverne and wants a July date with World Boxing Organization champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand, who’ll make his first title defense May 6 against replacement opponent Razvan Cojanu.

“What would be better than me and Parker fighting, and then another unification, winner takes all, by the end of the year?” Wilder asked. “The heavyweight division is exciting. It could happen. My people are on it day and night. This is the heavyweight division. We’re coming out of a dark place. We finally got light. Don’t take it backward. I want to take it forward.”

Saturday’s television work also is boxing work, said Wilder.

“I’m there to scout, to look for different openings and signs, to learn how to survive in that jungle,” said Wilder, who knocked out former USC football player Gerald Washington in his most recent bout, Feb. 25. “I know I have such a weird style, but I love it. You can’t prepare for it.

“I’m very confident I’m the best in this division and I’m very confident that I can unify the division. I’m waiting for my moment, sitting patiently.”

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire