Mayweather, McGregor hit new low during raunchy tour stop

Following two creative tour stops to hype the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor boxing match, Thursday’s trip to Brooklyn came straight from a New York gutter.

The news conference was an especially profane back and forth in which Mayweather used multiple derogatory terms for females on McGregor, and a shirtless McGregor danced sexually for his “beautiful, black, female fans.” The fighters returned to previously used material from Los Angeles and Toronto, and the session couldn’t end soon enough.

“I don’t just smell victory. You know what I smell?” Mayweather asked the 18,000 at Barclays Center before letting them know with the word that is used for a female dog. “Point to the easy work, [same word], the quitter. [Same word], you quit three times.”

He then ordered the DJ to pump up the music and threw up a slew of $1 bills, making it rain on a seated, shirtless McGregor.

“I run this show, this is my ho and I threw $1 bills on this [same word],” Mayweather said.

When the crowd booed Mayweather, he quickly replied, “That’s what I like. All you’re doing is putting money in my account.”

He and UFC president Dana White are predicting this novelty fight between 49-0 Mayweather and McGregor will surpass the 4.6 million pay-per-view buys from Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

UFC champion McGregor also embraced the raunchiness after taking the stage shirtless, covered by a white mink coat adorned with a sea dragon on the back while wearing floral pants.

He faced off with Mayweather with the coat off, wearing sunglasses as those inside the arena chanted “pay your taxes” to Mayweather.

A Las Vegas Review-Journal report Wednesday showed Mayweather may be on the hook for $22 million in 2015 taxes to the IRS after he earned more than $220 million in defeating Pacquiao in the richest fight in history that year.

The appearance began two hours later than it was scheduled, with McGregor first spotted in the white coat in the bowels of the arena while reports speculated that Mayweather was either out shopping or just landing at a local airport.

Finally, McGregor was introduced and reeled off a tribute rap from the late New York rapper Notorious B.I.G., whose lyrics led to McGregor’s nickname “Notorious.”

McGregor returned to his Wednesday complaint that Showtime television officials cut off his microphone when the tour opened at Staples Center on Tuesday, ordering the Showtime [multiple same words] to turn up the air conditioning because he was “wearing polar bear.”

That was original, but Mayweather’s attempt at something new — calling McGregor a “con man,” “circus clown” and a quitter for losing three of 23 MMA fights by submission — fell flat.

Then, Mayweather ordered his massive bodyguards to surround McGregor, who ultimately emerged back in front of them and called the men “blown up, fat [same word],” prompting them to spew more venom back upon McGregor.

McGregor found some women in the crowd, assessed them as Mayweather supporters and said, “You’re looking good, baby. You deserve better.”

Everyone who watched tour stop No. 3 deserved better.

The tour concludes in London on Friday, with tickets going on sale July 24 for the Aug. 26 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. See more videos

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire