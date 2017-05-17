Amanda Nunes interested in beating fellow UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk to a second belt

Amanda Nunes is positioned to close a dominant stretch of fighting if the UFC women’s bantamweight champion can finish No. 1 contender Valentina Shevchenko in short order July 8.

Nunes won the belt a year ago by badly bloodying the face of Miesha Tate in a first-round stoppage, and Ronda Rousey couldn’t last a minute before she succumbed to Nunes’ lethal strikes.

If she repeats a March 2016 triumph over Shevchenko, Nunes said Wednesday, she would be interested in pursuing a second belt, either against featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie or whoever emerges as the new 125-pound champion.

“I already beat [De Randamie]. If the UFC would give me the opportunity to go up” after a victory, “I would take it,” Nunes said. “Now I have another goal.”

Nunes said she would also be interested in meeting featherweight Cris “Cyborg” Justino, a fellow Brazilian, but only after she had won a belt.

“I have to do a lot of things to fight Cyborg. Cyborg is way heavier than me,” Nunes said. “I’d have to change my training style.”

Women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has also expressed interest in going after a second belt at 125 pounds. No woman has ever simultaneously worn two belts, as featherweight-lightweight champion Conor McGregor did in November.

“After my fight, things can happen. I might go down [in weight] as well,” Nunes said. “First, I’ll try it in the gym to see how it goes. We’ll see after this fight.

“Because I’ve cleaned out this division. … When I got the belt, I’ve beaten the best. After the next fight, for sure, we’ll do something else. Go up, maybe go down. We’ll see.”

Nunes and the unbeaten Jedrzejczyk both train at the same gym in Florida, so a potential mega-fight between them would have increased interest.

Jedrzejczyk improved to 14-0 by defeating Jessica Andrade by unanimous decision Saturday in Dallas, tying Rousey with a sixth title victory and showing she is perhaps the most dominant female fighter in organization history.

Nunes might be in position to dispute that inside the octagon.

“Whatever people want to say they can say,” Nunes said. “If she’s the best now, it doesn’t matter. I keep moving forward in my career.

“She did everything she was supposed to do to beat that girl. If it passed the first round, I knew Joanna would take over the fight. And that’s what happened exactly.”

Tickets for UFC 213, which features Nunes-Shevchenko and a welterweight fight between former champion Robbie Lawler and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, go on sale Friday. The card will be staged at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

