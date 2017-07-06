Ronda Rousey's influence is prominent at 'Women of MMA' event, but she's neither there nor mentioned

The timing seemed ideal Wednesday for Ronda Rousey’s return.

The UFC was staging a “Women of MMA” panel discussion for International Fight Week and it was Rousey, after all, who convinced UFC President Dana White to permit women’s fighting in his organization, a movement that has spawned into three divisions.

Not only was Rousey not present, the session featuring strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and featherweight title fighter Cris “Cyborg” Santos passed without a single mention of the former champion.

“She doesn’t work for the UFC,” Rousey’s fiance, heavyweight Travis Browne, said Thursday. She had other things going on. She was on the morning show [with Kelly Ripa], and … it was a pretty big deal.”

A UFC official said Rousey wasn’t invited more as an observance of her stand before her December technical-knockout loss to Nunes, when she refused to participate in interviews with MMA reporters.

She hasn’t officially retired because she’s still enrolled in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s drug-testing program.

Valentina Shevchenko, the No. 1-rated bantamweight who will fight Nunes Saturday at UFC 213 for the belt Rousey established, said that uncertainty over whether Rousey will ever resume her fighting career is probably connected to what appeared to be a snub.

“It’s very great seeing things happen with female MMA ever since her fights, but the world never stands in one place,” Shevchenko said.

“It’s difficult to say about someone who is still active. They are saying she will not come back, but it’s maybe yes, maybe no. I think the reason nobody mentioned her is because they get the feeling that she’s an opponent, maybe in the future.

“When it happens right now, it’s difficult to say ‘I appreciate her.’ When it’s a few years later in history, we can say different things. But right now, the history is still making. We don’t know [if Rousey will come back]. Only she knows, and maybe she doesn’t even know right now.”

Browne, who’ll try to end a three-fight losing streak at UFC 213 against Aleksei Oleinik, has moved to Riverside with Rousey, posting a social-media photo of a garden he’s planted at the home while also discussing a recent scouting trip to Hawaii to discuss their wedding there. He declined to say when that ceremony will occur.

“The thing is, how do you pay homage beyond [the women’s panel itself]?” Browne said. “Six, seven years ago, it would’ve been a bunch of dudes up there. … This was a whole panel of women. That right there pays homage to the legend of Ronda.

“Does [Rousey] need to be mentioned? I don’t think so. Because if you’re doing it for the coverage or to get your name mentioned, you’re doing it for the wrong reasons. She didn’t do it to get noticed later on. She did it to make a life for herself. She rose to the challenges that were put in front of her, and, yeah, I’m her man, her fiance, but [that’s good enough].”

Browne credited Rousey for providing valued perspective as he battles through his fall from a near title challenger to an also-ran left off the pay-per-view card.

Since the couple began dating, they are a combined 2-6.

“You can’t live in the past, can’t live in the future,” Browne said. “I’m going to go out there and compete. I feel like I have to go out and put my name on the map. I’ve fallen off a bit. I’m battling the mental side, coming off three losses, but having my loved ones around me is good to keep me focused on the here and now. When your achievements are being taken away from you, you really have to dig down deep.”

Someone recently asked Browne if falling in love with Rousey has softened him.

“I’m like, ‘[Heck] no, you think having a woman like Ronda is going to make me soft? Hell no, it’s going to be toughen me up,” Browne said. “Life happens, whether or not you’re successful in the cage. [Being domesticated in a relationship] takes the pressure off yourself. I can have fun, I’m not super stressed. … I’m not putting on a face. I’m not a good actor. It’s how it is. Living that life is what’s important to me.”

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire