Kevin Lee has until 12:15 p.m. to make weight for UFC 216 main event

UFC 216 main-event fighter Kevin Lee weighed in one pound over the lightweight limit of 155 pounds Friday, jeopardizing his chance to claim the UFC’s interim lightweight belt Saturday night against Tony Ferguson.

Weighing in covered only by a white towel, Lee (16-2) thought he’d made weight as Nevada Athletic Commission Executive Director Bob Bennett slid the metal balance down toward 155. Instead, Bennett stopped short and announced, “One-fifty-six.”

An onsite doctor then examined Lee before clearing him to conclude a dramatic 19-pound drop from his Thursday afternoon weight of 174 pounds by 12:15 p.m. Pacific time.

If Lee can’t cut the final pound, the fight could be scrapped if Ferguson declines to accept the fight.

The episode is especially troubling for Ferguson, the Orange County fighter and No. 2-rated lightweight seeking the UFC’s interim lightweight belt in Conor McGregor’s absence.

Ferguson met the 155-pound limit Friday.

But his prior weigh-in was a major disappointment as planned March opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov (24-0) of Russia fell ill during his weight cut, never made it to the scale and had to withdraw from the bout.

The UFC has been scarred by a slew of cancellations within the 24-hour period before fights. In July, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes fell ill, scrapping that main event, and then flyweight Ray Borg fell ill in his weight cut last month.

Earlier Friday, Borg made a point of showing his readiness for Saturday’s long shot attempt to stop UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson’s record run of title defenses by stepping on the scale first.

Borg (11-2) weighed in Friday morning at 124 pounds at a Mirage Resort and Casino meeting room.

Borg is to meet Johnson in what’s still assigned as the co-main event of the UFC 216 pay-per-view card at T-Mobile Arena.

Borg, the No. 3-rated lightweight, told reporters Thursday he has identified “a lot of flaws” in Johnson, a surprising claim given that the champion from near Seattle will seek to break Anderson Silva’s record of 10 consecutive successful title defenses Saturday.

“I went home, did what I needed to do to get healthy and took the last two weeks to become the best fighter I can be,” Borg said. “This stuff’s meant to be fun. Everything’s going smoothly.

“I’m here. I got the shot and I’m going to make the most of it and rewrite history. I have a baby on the way, a legacy to stamp.”

The UFC’s No. 1-rated pound-for-pound fighter, Johnson (26-2-1) weighed in at the flyweight limit, 125 pounds.

“My last sparring session was money. I’m looking to make a finish,” said Johnson

“I’ll step back, get to my new house, look at my new fireplace, have a delicious beer and say, ‘This is what it feels like.’ But the thing about this sport, it’s right on to the next one.”

Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told The Times on Friday that Nurmagomedov can be ready to fight the winner of Ferguson-Lee at UFC 219 in Las Vegas in late December.

The interest in Lee’s weight heightened Thursday afternoon when he told reporters that he needed to shed a staggering 19 pounds to make 155, describing the process as “no big deal.”

That type of drop in the face of Ferguson’s well-respected cardio fitness likely increases Lee’s desire to pursue a knockout in the early rounds since the interim title fight is scheduled for five five-minute rounds.

One fighter, lightweight Nik Lentz, was pulled from the card due to “medical issues” during his cut, scrapping his FX-televised main preliminary fight against Will Brooks, who had made weight earlier.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

@latimespugmire