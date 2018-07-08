Daniel Cormier elevates his stature (and the theatrics) as a Brock Lesnar showdown looms

Daniel Cormier hung both of his UFC belts over his shoulders Saturday night and proclaimed the long-awaited ownership of something more.
“I hold all the cards now,” Cormier said.
At 39, after being tortured by two losses to former light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones (one overturned by a Jones positive drug test last year), Cormier claimed the signature victory of his career at UFC 226 by knocking out heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the first round.
By joining Conor McGregor as the only men who’ve simultaneously worn two belts, San Jose’s Cormier (21-1) is armed to dictate the terms for the remainder of his career.
He has another lucrative super-fight coming against former heavyweight champion and current WWE performer Brock Lesnar next year.
He will decide before then if two-time light-heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson is impressive enough Aug. 4 at Staples Center to merit a title shot at the marquee Nov. 3 card at Madison Square Garden.
And he will ponder long and hard whether he wants to fight Jones again, who defeated Cormier first in 2015 in the UFC’s pre-U.S. Anti-Doping Agency days, then caused Cormier to take a purse reduced by $1 million when he tested positive two years ago before a planned fight.
Asked how he could justify taking a fight with Lesnar, who has to wait out his own USADA-mandated six-month testing period after a 2016 positive test, Cormier said: “We’re living in my world now, so I dictate the rules. Plus, I really don’t like Jones.
“Brock’s got to be clean, man. I’m not going to fight him unless he’s clean. We’ll do testing above USADA to make sure … I’m not going to fight him if he’s cheating. I’ve done that on a number of occasions already.”
On a night otherwise loaded with joy and validation, Cormier basked in his evening and was celebrated accordingly by admiring UFC President Dana White.
“One of the best of all time. He moves back to heavyweight [against] the best heavyweight ever in UFC history and knocks him out decisively in the first round,” White said. “It gives him the respect he deserves. Now he has a big fight in front of him, a big pay day and it couldn’t happen to a better guy.
“He’s an incredible ambassador for the sport. I told Daniel a long time ago, ‘If you’re my champion for the rest of my career, I’ll be a very happy man.’ I can’t say enough good things about him.”
Inside five minutes, Cormier measured Miocic’s power, plotted a way inside and landed a right-handed punch to the face that dropped the champion, finishing him with two more blows on the canvas.
After seeing Lesnar give him a “grumpy, smirking” pre-fight look from ringside, Cormier then quickly improvised a creative post-fight buildup to summon the former college wrestler he’s known since 1997 into the octagon. There, the WWE veteran shoved Cormier and the ticket-selling theatrics were launched.
People will say, “staged, they’re idiots …. Fine, stay broke. When you’ve got a guy like Brock Lesnar and you don’t go crazy on him? Are you crazy? When Brock decided to step in the octagon with me … he’s a pro wrestler. He does fake fighting. So I’ll do fake fighting with you until I put my fist upside your face. You [people who] call it fake. Tune in. Get on board.
“I watch the WWE, I love it. Brock Lesnar is the champion of the WWE, but when he comes here, there’s no script, no Vince McMahon saying, ‘Hey, D.C., lay easy on the punches ….’ When Brock punches me, I’m going to get in [him]. He can talk big and bad now, but when that cage door closes, he’s going to have to answer for his words.”
Cormier’s stablemate and former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez previously knocked out Lesnar in Anaheim in 2010, and can provide valued training as he did for eight weeks before Saturday’s fight.
“I never would’ve done this without Cain. What Velasquez has been to me is unmatched. He showed me becoming a champion is possible,” Cormier said.
That taking stock continued as Cormier recounted coming up short in a national amateur wrestling meet, NCAA competition, the Olympics and the Jones’ losses.
“All those situations were earned,” he said. “I wasn’t able to cash in then. Tonight, I was and it almost feels like destiny … like the culmination of an athletic career that lasted forever.”
Miocic (18-3) was in a hurry to leave Las Vegas for Cleveland as his wife awaits the birth of the couple’s first child, a daughter, any minute.
“It was D.C.’s night. I lost. No excuses. He was the better man tonight,” Miocic said. “All I care is about getting home. I’ve got my daughter waiting.”
Cormier said retirement is waiting on his 40th birthday, March 20.
He said he’ll consider former two-time light-heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson should the Swede defeat Volkan Oezdemir Aug. 4 at Staples Center.
“Last time Gustafsson fought me, we made no money, so this guy’s going to have to do something very special,” Cormier said. “I can fight in November, and I can fight in March and then I’ll be done.”