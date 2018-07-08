Daniel Cormier elevates his stature (and the theatrics) as a Brock Lesnar showdown looms

“I watch the WWE, I love it. Brock Lesnar is the champion of the WWE, but when he comes here, there’s no script, no Vince McMahon saying, ‘Hey, D.C., lay easy on the punches ….’ When Brock punches me, I’m going to get in [him]. He can talk big and bad now, but when that cage door closes, he’s going to have to answer for his words.”