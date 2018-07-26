Conor McGregor pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in exchange for community service

Conor McGregor struck a plea deal with New York prosecutors Thursday to skirt jail time, avoid any travel restrictions to the U.S. and resume his UFC career in short order.
“Hope to have news soon,” McGregor’s Orange County-based agent Audie Attar told the Los Angeles Times following McGregor’s court appearance in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The former two-division UFC champion who earned a reported $100 million for boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a novelty match last year confronted two felony charges of criminal mischief for his April attack of a bus loaded with UFC fighters.
Seemingly angered at his unbeaten successor as UFC lightweight champion, Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor led a band of friends to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center following a pre-fight news conference and ended up smashing a bus window with a hand truck.
Ireland’s McGregor never reached Nurmagomedov, but two fighters on the card, flyweight Ray Borg and lightweight Michael Chiesa, suffered injuries due to the flying glass and were pulled from the card.
Those fighters can pursue civil claims against McGregor now that he’s pleaded guilty to a violation.
Prosecutors released a statement saying the deal “ensures restitution for the victims and requires the defendant to perform community service where he can reflect on his conduct and give back to society.”
McGregor appeared relieved outside the Brooklyn court following the hearing, where he said, “I’m thankful for the judge and the D.A. for allowing me to move forward and I want to say to my friends and my family and my fans, thank you for your support.”
McGregor’s confrontation with Nurmagomedov has certainly raised the profile of their coming clash, and the UFC could place the fight at either its Oct. 6 or Dec. 29 cards in Las Vegas, or return McGregor to New York Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden in what would be his first UFC bout in two years.
