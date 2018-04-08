Khabib Nurmagomedov says he's ready to fight 'chicken' Conor McGregor and more

McGregor currently has the more pressing matter of legal proceedings to consider after his rampage with a swarm of friends Thursday following a media session in New York. McGregor was angered that the Russian fighter had confronted his stablemate, Artem Lobov, earlier in the week. McGregor eventually threw a hand truck into the window of a bus carrying UFC fighters, some of whom were injured. Two of the fighters were unable to compete at UFC 223.