Conor McGregor still a cut above in UFC top 10 pound-for-pound fighter rankings

The return of Georges St-Pierre livens up the UFC pay-per-view depth chart.

At the time of his 2013 hiatus after a ninth consecutive welterweight title defense, a victory over Johny Hendricks, St. Pierre (25-2) had effectively cleaned out his division.

Such an undertaking has been far rarer of late, the exceptions being flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and dominant women’s straw-weight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

St-Pierre’s interest in trying to dominate a division like he once did is minimal, since UFC President Dana White said that the Canadian has told him he’s also capable of fighting at welterweight and lightweight.

There is stability in The Times’ updated rankings of the top 10 pound-for-pound fighters, however, with sidelined champion Conor McGregor retaining his top spot.

1. Conor McGregor; Ireland; Lightweight; 21-3.

The lightweight champion, whose historic double featherweight belt was taken away by the UFC, will have an intriguing Saturday fight to watch as Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov (24-0) fights Costa Mesa’s Tony Ferguson for the division’s interim belt at UFC 209.

Next fight: As the possibility of a Mayweather fight for McGregor remains in discussion, Nurmagomedov and Ferguson believe that McGregor also is seeking to avoid a mandatory date against one of them this year.

2. Daniel Cormier; San Jose; Light-heavyweight; 18-1

It seems like forever since the champion fought replacement opponent Anderson Silva at UFC 200 last July, but he’s back on the schedule for an April rematch against Anthony Johnson in Buffalo. Winning would move him back to his cherished No. 1 spot.

Next fight: April 8 against Anthony Johnson.

3. Cody Garbrandt; Sacramento; Bantamweight; 11-0

A sudden, sharp rise for the new champion who looked so impressive in winning savvy veteran Dominick Cruz’s belt in December. Garbrandt has strong marketability potential, but more impressive t is are his foot and hand speed and punching power.

Next fight: He’ll meet former training-camp partner and ex-bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw at the conclusion of their coaching stints for “The Ultimate Fighter” 25, which debuts next month.

4. Demetrious Johnson; Parkland, Wash.; Flyweight; 25-2-1

Sidelined because of an injury suffered during his successful December title defense against a “TUF” winner, the 125-pound champion is ranked as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in a UFC panel of writers, but his limited drawing power remains a challenge.

Next fight: Most believe that veteran Joseph Benavidez, already twice defeated by Johnson, is most deserving because of his six-fight winning streak.

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk; Poland; Women’s straw-weight; 13-0

Looked improved even by her standards when she successfully defended her belt in November at Madison Square Garden. Jedrzejczyk’s intimidating ways are buffered by her training in Florida at the prestigious American Top Team gym, and she’s back on the schedule.

Next fight: At UFC 211 on May 13 in Dallas, Jedrzejczyk is scheduled to defend her belt against No. 3-rated Jessica Andrade (16-5).

6. Stipe Miocic; Cleveland; Heavyweight; 13-2

The heavyweight champion intends to rule the division for an extended period after a successful first title defense against veteran Alistair Overeem. Next up is a rematch against Junior Dos Santos, who in December 2014 handed Miocic his last loss.

Next fight: UFC 211 main event vs. former heavyweight champion Dos Santos (18-4) of Brazil on May 13 in Dallas.

7. Jose Aldo; Brazil; Featherweight; 26-2

Aldo got what he wanted when the UFC gave him back the featherweight belt due to McGregor’s inactivity in the division since December 2015, when McGregor needed only 13 seconds to knock out Also. Now we’ll if Aldo can fare better against another rising contender.

Next fight: Hawaii’s interim featherweight champion Max Holloway, who has won 10 consecutive bouts, takes on Aldo on Aldo’s turf June 3 at UFC 212 in Brazil.

8. Tyron Woodley; St. Louis; Welterweight; 16-3-1

With little success, Woodley has lobbied the UFC for a greater marketing push given its need for a more diverse U.S. audience. He could further his cause by winning Saturday’s UFC 209 main event.

Next fight: The welterweight champion has a rematch Saturday with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson after they fought to a majority draw in November at Madison Square Garden.

9. Amanda Nunes; Brazil; Women’s bantamweight; 14-4

Her destructive first-round knockout of Ronda Rousey in December revealed how far women’s fighting has advanced since Rousey’s UFC debut four years ago and also stopped the continual turnover of the bantamweight belt.

Next fight: No date set yet, but one year after Nunes defeated Valentina Shevchenko by decision in a demanding bout, the two are expected to meet again following Shevchenko’s submission of Julianna Pena in January.

10. Khabib Nurmagomedov; Russia; Lightweight; 24-0

His discipline, toughness and rugged attitude give him strong charm in the MMA world, and the Russian masses will get to see his Saturday night UFC 209 bout live on television to increase his drawing power.

Next fight: The top-rated lightweight meets No. 2 Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title Saturday night at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Next Five

11. Michael Bisping, middleweight champion; 12. Tony Ferguson, lightweight; 13. Stephen Thompson, welterweight; 14. Dominick Cruz, bantamweight; 15. Georges St-Pierre, middleweight.

