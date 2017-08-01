Tyron Woodley says UFC President Dana White owes him a public apology

UFC fighter Tyron Woodley, who retained his welterweight title with a unanimous victory over Demian Maia at UFC 214 on Saturday, is already preparing for his next opponent: UFC President Dana White.
Woodley’s fight against Maia was uneventful, with few punches thrown and Woodley spending most of each round fending off Maia’s takedown attempts. Fans in the arena booed both men during and after the bout because of the inaction.
Afterward, White said "If you ask fans if they want to see Woodley fight again, I think that will be a flat out 'no.' Who wants to pay to see Tyron Woodley fight again?"
On Monday, Woodley demanded a public apology from White.
"If you're going to publicly scrutinize me — Dana White, he needs to apologize to me," Woodley said on “The MMA Hour.” "I've done nothing but good stuff for the sport. I've done nothing but be a good [role] model for the organization. I fight with … integrity. I covered your sport from the Fox desk a week before my fight. I always uphold my responsibilities with the organization.
“The word behind business is ‘man.’ You need to be a man and owe me a public apology. And if I don’t get that, I’m going to start leaking some [stuff] that people don’t want out in the wind. I’m not kidding about that.”
