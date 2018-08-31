Roberto Aguayo's game-winning field goal in preseason finale could be significant for Chargers

There was safety Derwin James rushing towards the line of scrimmage to tackle the running back on the first two plays he was on the field. There was linebacker Uchenna Nwosu delivering a punishing hit to 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard for a sack. And on offense, last year’s second-round pick, Forrest Lamp, finally debuted after missing all of last season with a knee injury. For the most part, Lamp’s first game went well, though he did miss badly on a block that allowed San Francisco defensive end Solomon Thomas to get a clean shot on running back Justin Jackson.