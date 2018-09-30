How the Chargers and 49ers match up in Week 4

Without attracting a ton of attention, Philip Rivers is off to an impressive start, averaging 302 yards passing with the fifth-best quarterback rating in the NFL. He has eight touchdowns to one interception, stats that certainly could improve Sunday in the absence of 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who will miss the game because of a calf injury. The 49ers have struggled defensively in large part because of the lack of a pass rush. This would seem to be inviting major problems when facing a quarterback seemingly headed for the Hall of Fame. Only Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers have more attempts with fewer interceptions this season. The Chargers also are averaging 5.5 yards per rush, a figure topped only by Dallas and San Francisco. On first down, the Chargers are gaining more than 6.5 yards with each run. But led by linemen Solomon Thomas, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead, the 49ers are the 10th-best defense in the league against the rush. Thomas, Buckner and Armstead were first-round draft picks out of the Pac-12. The Chargers again will be without right tackle Joe Barksdale (knee), but his replacement, Sam Tevi, has been able to obscure Barksdale’s absence for nearly three full games.