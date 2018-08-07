Joey Bosa leaves Chargers practice with foot injury

Chargers Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa on Tuesday suffered a left foot injury, the extent of which is unknown.
Bosa limped off the field midway through practice with his left shoe in his hand and didn’t return. He spent the remainder of practice in the medical tent.
The No. 3 overall pick in 2016, Bosa has had 23 sacks in just 28 games including 19 in his first 20 games, an NFL record.
The team has already lost handful of starters to injury, with Hunter Henry tearing his ACL in offseason workouts and cornerback Jason Verrett tearing his Achilles tendon on the eve of training camp. Verrett’s replacement, Trevor Williams, has also been sidelined in training camp with a sprained ankle.
The Chargers have their first preseason game Saturday in Arizona.