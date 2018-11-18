Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will make his 2018 debut against Broncos

Defensive end Joey Bosa is set to make his 2018 season debut for the Chargers today.
Ninety minutes before kickoff, the Pro Bowler was officially designated as active for the team’s game against Denver at StubHub Center.
Coach Anthony Lynn indicated Friday that Bosa likely would play if he made it through a final workout Saturday.
Bosa suffered a bone bruise in his left foot in practice in early August and then reaggravated the injury in early September.
Tight end Antonio Gates (knee) also was active for the Broncos game after being limited in practice all week.
With Bosa’s return, rookie defensive lineman Justin Jones was inactive.