Philip Rivers and the Chargers seek a new comfort level in season opener at Denver

Eleven years ago, Philip Rivers walked onto the field in Oakland, ready to do the thing he’d waited for his whole life — be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

It was a Monday night, the final game of the league’s opening week, and Rivers and the Chargers made a strong statement by shutting out the Raiders 27-0.

“That went about as good as it can go. I remember the nerves, the excitement,” Rivers said this week. “I’ll have some of those same nerves, excitement — don’t think that ever leaves you — but I’ll be a lot more comfortable going into this one than I was 10 years ago.”

A comfortable Rivers could be the key to a successful trip to Denver, where the brand-spanking new Los Angeles Chargers open their season Monday night in a Week 1 capper against the Broncos.

That’s nothing new.

“It all runs through Philip,” Denver coach Vance Joseph said. “When you’re facing a guy in Philip Rivers with so much experience, with great arm talent, it’s always an issue because schematically, you have to be on point. If you’re not, he will expose you.

“You can’t give Philip the same looks over and over again because, again, he will expose you. The challenge is to give Philip different looks so we can keep him guessing some so he won’t cut us up.”

Here’s the thing: Rivers already is getting a different look. Instead of glancing down at the team’s injury report and seeing player after player, the Chargers enter the season relatively healthy.

It’s one of a handful of firsts Monday night. It’ll be the first time in 30 years a woman, Beth Mowins, will be the play-by-play voice of an NFL game. And when Chargers coach Anthony Lynn and Joseph walk onto the field, it’ll be the first time African American coaches debut for their new teams by facing one another.

On the field, though, none of that will be as important as the Chargers’ new-found health.

Receiver Keenan Allen’s coming off a strong preseason, recovering from an ACL injury to the point where he’s begun practicing without a brace. Running back Melvin Gordon and receiver Travis Benjamin seem to be unburdened by the nagging injuries they dealt with a year ago.

Reliable receiver Dontrelle Inman is questionable and rookies Mike Williams (back) and Forrest Lamp (knee) are out. That’s it for the offense.

On paper, there’s a lot in place for Rivers and the Chargers, and that’s why they enter the season with more than a whisper of hype.

Thanks to all the weapons, thanks to a pair of devastating pass rushers in Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, thanks to a pair of top-tier cornerbacks in Jason Verrett and Casey Hayward, the Chargers have become a trendy to pick to win the AFC West — though strong season-opening performances from Kansas City and Oakland might’ve tempered some of that enthusiasm.

Still, there are reasons to be optimistic.

Denver linebacker Von Miller, a player whose sole task will be to make Rivers as uncomfortable as possible, said this Chargers roster is stacked — and that’s not always been the case.

“He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback. I feel like he’s done an incredible job with the type of players he’s had over the years. He’s got a very talented team this year,” Miller said of Rivers and the offense. “I feel like this Charger team is probably the most talented Charger team I’ve played against.”

At the helm of all that talent is Lynn, the direct-talking, truth-telling coach tabbed by the Chargers to help them win — and do it quickly — as the team transitions from San Diego to Los Angeles. In the short time he’s spent with the team, he’s instilled a confidence that there won’t be any rookie mistakes.

“He seems, just, steady,” Rivers said. “I think his realness, his authentic presence, the way he goes about it … he’s just himself. He’s done this before; not as a head coach. It seems like he’s been doing this for a long time, and that’s good.”

And that’s the thing about firsts. Once you’ve reached the NFL, they’re not really firsts anymore.

Rivers had played plenty of quarterback before debuting 11 years ago. Mowins has done play-by-play, Allen has looked sharp running routes and Lynn and Joseph have coached their share of football games. The Chargers have even played as the “Los Angeles Chargers” before.

Monday’s a beginning, a chance for Rivers and the Chargers to get back to doing what they enjoy most.

“We’ve trained. We prepared. The guys are ready to play a game,” Lynn said. “There’s been a lot of practice over the offseason and through training camp. The starters have played a series or two here and there, and I think they’re ready to play some football.”

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald and preview their opener against the Colts. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald and preview their opener against the Colts. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald and preview their opener against the Colts. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald and preview their opener against the Colts. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Times' Lindsey Thiry talks with Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who teammates voted as a captain. Johnson will play the season under the franchise tag before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Times' Lindsey Thiry talks with Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who teammates voted as a captain. Johnson will play the season under the franchise tag before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room.

dan.woike@latimes.com

Twitter: @DanWoikeSports