Chargers continue offensive line overhaul on eve of organized team activities

At the end of the Chargers’ rookie minicamp Friday, third-round pick Dan Feeney worked with special-teams coordinator George Stewart while most of his teammates headed off the field.

Feeney, a guard who moonlighted as an offensive tackle in games and as a center in practice, was asked to try long snapping in field-goal situations. And one by one, Feeney sent one-hoppers to the holder.

During rookie minicamp, especially the first day, there was plenty of time for mistakes.

“You’ve got to start somewhere,” coach Anthony Lynn said.

Tuesday, though, when the entire team gathers for a round of organized team practice activities (OTAs), the clock will speed up, and after the team’s most recent roster move, eyes should be focused on Feeney and second-round pick Forrest Lamp.

On Monday, the Chargers released starting left guard Orlando Franklin in a move that saves them more than $2 million in salary-cap space.

Franklin, who signed a hefty deal with the team two summers ago, is the third starter from last season’s starting offensive line to be shown the door, following tackle King Dunlap and guard D.J. Fluker.

During the team’s voluntary minicamp before the draft, Russell Okung played left tackle, Matt Slauson, the center last season, played left guard, Spencer Pulley replaced Slauson at center, Kenny Wiggins lined up at right guard and Joe Barksdale played right tackle.

Okung and Barksdale are safe bets to be in the starting lineup, assuming health isn’t a problem, but the inside three spots will get the shuffle Lynn has promised sincein becoming the team’s coach in January.

Slauson has spent most of his career at left guard, including time there with the New York Jets while Lynn was on the staff. His move seems like a natural fit. The team could use Pulley, who they found as an undrafted free agent, or former third-round pick and ex-USC Trojan Max Tuerk to replace him at center.

With Franklin gone, the door is open for at least one of the Chargers’ rookies to crack the starting offensive line.

Lamp, who worked at right guard during the first day of rookie minicamp, seems as if he’ll have the clearest path. Regarded as a first-round talent by draft experts, Lamp slid to the Chargers in Round 2 and, physically, looks the part.

Despite playing with a smaller program at Western Kentucky, Lamp had some of his best games against top-tier programs, especially filling his scouting tape with a great performance against Alabama in his senior season.

Feeney began rookie camp taking reps at center, something that could signal a sign of things to come or simply be a way to accelerate a young player’s understanding of the reads and calls required in the Chargers offense.

Either way, both players should get their chances. Question is, when will those opportunities begin?

While some of the rookie minicamp hiccups are expected when the young players fold in with the rest of the roster, there’s less time for teaching, especially with the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement strictly monitoring on-field time in the offseason.

With less time for mistakes and a premium on efficiency, how soon will Lynn turn to his rookies to plug the newest holes on the offensive line? Tuesday should, at least, provide some answers.

Boston on board

Free-agent safety Tre Boston, who committed to the Chargers last week, officially signed his deal with the team. Boston is expected to compete for time at free safety, a prominent position in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme.